Jammu: SMVDU, JKEDI join hands to promote entrepreneurship

In a significant move to bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) and Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU focuses on fostering collaboration between the two institutions in areas such as incubation, entrepreneurship, skill-based training, education, research and the promotion of an innovation-driven culture.

The agreement was signed by Rajinder Kumar Sharma, director of JKEDI and Ajay Kumar Sharma, registrar, SMVDU in the presence of prof Pragati Kumar, vice-chancellor of SMVDU.

The MoU focuses on fostering collaboration between the two institutions in areas such as incubation, entrepreneurship, skill-based training, education, research and the promotion of an innovation-driven culture. The partnership aims to create opportunities for students and aspiring entrepreneurs through initiatives like curriculum development, industrial training, internships, research, and skill development programmes.