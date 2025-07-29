Jammu: Speeding Thar hits 65-yr-old man twice, one booked

A CCTV footage of a speeding Thar hitting a scooty-borne 65-year-old man and then going full throttle in reverse hitting him for the second time, has gone viral on social media sites here. The police said they detained the owner of the vehicle for questioning and have also seized the vehicle. (File)

The 65-year-old man was hit by the speeding Thar in Gandhi Nagar locality. The victim had been identified as Kamalkant Dutta, 65, resident of Gandhi Nagar.

The victim’s son claimed that his father has suffered a fractured skull and brain hemorrhage and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of Government Medical College Jammu.

“In the CCTV footage, it was clearly seen that the driver identified as Manan Anand, son of Rajinder Anand of Nanak Nagar drove his vehicle rashly,” said SP South Ajay Sharma.

“He first hit the victim, who fell down from his scooty and then reversed his vehicle and hit the victim again. The driver then got down from his vehicle and was seen gesticulating wildly at the victim,” he added.

“We have registered an FIR under section 109 of the BNSS (attempt to murder),” he said.

The officer informed that the accused had left Jammu and was yet to be arrested.

“However, we have detained the owner of the vehicle for questioning and have also seized the vehicle,” said the officer.