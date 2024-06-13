Jammu terror attacks: Search on in Doda, J&K Police release sketches of 4 terrorists

Security forces on Thursday resumed searches in the Kota Top area of Gandoh in Doda district where terrorists had attacked a police team and critically injured a head constable, officials said, even as police have detained 50 people in connection with their probe into recent attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district. Personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police during a search operation at Narwal in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

The J&K police have also released sketches of four terrorists believed to be involved in recent terror activities and announced a cash reward of ₹5lakh for information on each terrorist.

“While there is no contact with the terrorists who had opened fire and injured a head constable on Wednesday, the army, special operations group (SOG) and police on Thursday resumed searches in the adjoining forests and upper reaches,” Doda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Javed Iqbal said.

On Wednesday, head constable Fareed Ahmed was injured after terrorists opened fire on security personnel at Kota Top in Gandoh area of Doda district, making it the fourth terror attack in as many days in Jammu division.

“At around 8.30 am [on Thursday], the army started searches from Kota Top side while SOG initiated a parallel search from Tanta side to the hilltop. However, no contact has been established with the attackers so far,” an army officer said.

While operation to track down terrorists also continued at Chattargala, where five soldiers and an SPO were injured in a terrorist attack on Tuesday late night, no breakthrough has been achieved so far, the SSP added.

Searches were also underway in Reasi as well as adjoining Rajouri district while security forces in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts have been put on alert in view of intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat, officials said.

“Terrorists may carry out suicide attacks on camps of the security forces and checkpoints in Jammu and Rajouri districts. In view of this, an alert has been issued for the next 48 hours. Apart from army, CRPF, BSF, armed police, IRP, DIG Jammu, Reasi and Rajouri Poonch range, all the SSPs have been alerted by the Police Control Room,” a statement from the police said.

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in a fierce gunfight in Kathua that began on Tuesday night and lasted over 15 hours. A CRPF jawan was also killed in the operation while a civilian was injured.

“Police have released sketches of four terrorists, who are roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh in Doda district and are involved in terror related activities,” police said in a statement. “J&K Police have announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for providing the information of each terrorist.”

Meanwhile, police have detained 50 people in connection with their investigation into the June 10 terror attack in Reasi, where terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in the district to Katra, resulting in nine deaths and causing injuries to 42 others. “Some leads have come to us and we are working on them. Hopefully, the case would be solved soon,” Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said.

She confirmed that the police have detained 50 individuals following an intensive investigation that led them to the Kanda area police station in Pouni.

To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore, the senior officer said.

J&K director general of police (DGP) RR Swain, who visited Reasi on Thursday, accused Pakistan of trying to disturb peaceful atmosphere and asserted the Indian forces were determined to give a befitting response.

“It is a security challenge. The intent of the enemy is clear, to forcefully recruit and train their citizens and send them across (into J&K) to cause trouble,” Swain told reporters. “They are making use of difficult terrain here which has hills, ravines, jungles, rivulets to cause mayhem. We are mapping our resources and readying our response to these recent activities so as to give a befitting response.”

He maintained that the terrorists were not big in numbers. “However, they are out of the jurisdiction of law and they have nothing to lose and that’s why they can cause extensive harm,” the DGP said.

He also issued a stern warning to those helping terrorists.