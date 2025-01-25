Jammu’s Ekta to lead NCC girls’ contingent at Delhi Republic Day parade

Ekta Kumari of Akhnoor in Jammu is all set to become the first from J&K to lead the National Cadet Corps (NCC) girls’ contingent at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday. Kumari, the leading cadet of NCC’s 1 J&K Naval for Unit, Srinagar, is a BSc student at Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Ekta Kumari

Ekta, who always dreamt of joining the defence forces, was inspired by her father, a retired soldier from 12 JAK LI, and her deep-rooted values of discipline and service to the nation. Her educational journey began at Army Public School, Akhnoor, and continued through her college years where she joined the NCC with a goal of fulfilling her lifelong ambition.

She said, “Becoming parade commander of the all India girls’ contingent at Kartavya Path is the biggest and proudest moment of my life. This achievement is not just mine, but belongs to my family, my unit and the entire Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.”

She expressed her gratitude towards Lt Col Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder and other key personnel who helped shape her training and preparation at the Nagrota NCC Camp.