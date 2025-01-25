Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu’s Ekta to lead NCC girls’ contingent at Delhi Republic Day parade

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 25, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Ekta Kumari, the leading cadet of NCC’s 1 J&K Naval for Unit, Srinagar, is a BSc student at Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Ekta Kumari of Akhnoor in Jammu is all set to become the first from J&K to lead the National Cadet Corps (NCC) girls’ contingent at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday. Kumari, the leading cadet of NCC’s 1 J&K Naval for Unit, Srinagar, is a BSc student at Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Ekta Kumari
Ekta Kumari

Ekta, who always dreamt of joining the defence forces, was inspired by her father, a retired soldier from 12 JAK LI, and her deep-rooted values of discipline and service to the nation. Her educational journey began at Army Public School, Akhnoor, and continued through her college years where she joined the NCC with a goal of fulfilling her lifelong ambition.

She said, “Becoming parade commander of the all India girls’ contingent at Kartavya Path is the biggest and proudest moment of my life. This achievement is not just mine, but belongs to my family, my unit and the entire Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.”

She expressed her gratitude towards Lt Col Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder and other key personnel who helped shape her training and preparation at the Nagrota NCC Camp.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On