Japan turns to Haryana to fill 50k skilled workforce vacancies

Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural government has sought Haryana’s co-operation in developing skilled manpower for employment in Japan’s manufacturing, semiconductors, automobiles and information technology sectors. A Prefecture is an administrative division, much like a state, in Japan. Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural government has sought Haryana’s co-operation in developing skilled manpower for employment in Japan’s manufacturing, semiconductors, automobiles and information technology sectors. A Prefecture is an administrative division, much like a state, in Japan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

A Haryana government spokesperson said that about 80% of companies in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture, including those operating in semiconductors, automobiles, information technology and manufacturing sectors, are currently facing a severe shortage of technically skilled manpower.

Seeking to address its skilled labour requirements, the Fukuoka Prefectural government has sought Haryana’s cooperation. About 50,000 youngsters from Haryana can be provided employment opportunities in Fukuoka over the next five years, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that a high-level meeting under the banner of ‘Haryana-Fukuoka Connect 2026’ was held at Chandigarh on Monday to strengthen cooperation between the two provincial governments in the area of industrial investment, skill development, technical education and human resource development. Representatives from the Fukuoka Prefectural Government, Fukuoka Institute of Technology and industry leaders held extensive discussions with Haryana government officials, universities and various departments, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on industrial ecosystems, investment opportunities, technical manpower requirements and educational cooperation. The two sides agreed to expand employment, internship and skill development opportunities in Japan for Indian youth, particularly 50,000 students and technical professionals from Haryana, over the next five years.

Commissioner and secretary, foreign cooperation, Amneet P Kumar, briefed the delegation on Haryana government’s industrial policies, investment promotion initiatives and the special industrial ecosystem being developed for Japanese companies. She reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing speedy approvals, a single-window system and an industry-friendly environment to investors. Kumar said that during his visit to Japan last year, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had expressed commitment towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors. She emphasised the need for greater exchanges in the fields of history and cultural heritage so that the people of both regions can better understand each other. She also stressed the importance of collaboration in areas such as green jobs and green fuels.

Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce department, Amit Kumar Agrawal said to institutionalise cooperation between Haryana and Fukuoka, a Haryana Sakura Working Group has been established. A dedicated help desk has also been created to support Fukuoka-based companies and institutions. He said Haryana has implemented a single-window system to facilitate approvals and clearances for investors.

Agrawal said the CM is personally taking keen interest in preparing technically skilled youth in line with Fukuoka’s requirements so that more youngsters from Haryana can secure international employment opportunities. He said that through the foreign cooperation department and with the support of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), students studying in Haryana’s universities and higher educational institutions will get opportunities to contribute towards meeting Fukuoka’s skilled workforce requirements. He said that new courses in Japanese language and technical disciplines tailored to Fukuoka’s needs will also be introduced in educational institutions across Haryana.

Director general, foreign cooperation, Ashok Kumar Meena, said that the department is continuously working to support foreign companies and will collaborate closely with Fukuoka to provide technically proficient manpower. He stressed the need for joint efforts in developing ecosystems around culture, heritage and spirituality, as well as exploring sister city and eco-town models between Haryana and Japan.