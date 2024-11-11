JCO killed, three soldiers injured as gunfight breaks out in Kishtwar

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the special forces was killed in action and three soldiers injured, two of them critically, during an encounter with a group of heavily armed terrorists in Kishtwar district on Sunday. Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar (PTI)

The same group of terrorists had abducted and killed two village defence guards (VDGs) Nazir Ahmed in the upper reaches of Ohli Kuntwara on Thursday.

The army paid homage to the soldier, identified as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).

“#GOC #WhiteknightCorps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart, Nb Sub Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF). Sub Rakesh was part of a joint #CI operation launched in general area of # Bhart Ridge #Kishtwar on 09 Nov 2024. We stand with bereaved family in this hour of grief,” White Knight Corps posted on X

Three soldiers were said to have been injured, two.of them critically, but the army has not provided an official confirmation yet.

Following the killings of two VDGs on Thursday, commandos of the special forces were on a trail to pin down the terrorists. The terrorists, believed to be three to four in numbers, belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

An intelligence official divulged that following the ambush, terrorists managed to escape from the spot.

“Critically injured soldiers were later airlifted in an army helicopter to Command Hospital in Udhampur,” the official informed.

Additional reinforcements were also airdropped in the area.

Earlier on Sunday morning, army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps had in a post on X said, “Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by security forces in general area Bhart Ridge, Kishtwar. This is the same group which had abducted and killed 02 (two) innocent villagers (village defence guards). Contact was established and firefight ensued.”

A police spokesperson had also confirmed that an encounter was underway with the terrorists responsible for the killing of the two VDGs. Three or four terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, the official said.

The area where the encounter took place on Sunday is Gidri Top, located near Chas, which lies between Keshwan and Kuntwara, around 5 km from Pondgwari Nullah where the bodies of two guards were found.

The distance from Ohli Kuntwara to Munzla Dhar (Pondgwari Nullah) is around 4.5 km. However, it is a steep ascent.

The army has pressed into service its helicopters and drones.

“Encounter begins at Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and Security forces. 3/4 terrorists believed to be trapped. This is the same group which killed the 2 innocent villagers,” Kishtwar district police had earlier posted on X.

Further details to follow, the post had added.

On Saturday, the mortal remains of two village defence guards--Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were buried and cremated respectively at their native Ohli Kuntwara village in Kishtwar district.

This year, 18 security personnel, 10 civilians and three VDGs have died in separate attacks in Jammu region. Security forces have also gunned down 13 terrorists in the region.