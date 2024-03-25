JeM terror module busted in Srinagar, 4 held

Security forces have busted a major terrorist module linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested four terrorist associates in Srinagar. Officials said that the arrests were made on Saturday based on a tip-off. (iStock)

A police spokesperson said that a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was jointly established by Srinagar Police, Army’s 50 RR, Valley’s QRT(quick response team) and 29Bn of CRPF in Kenihama area in the jurisdiction of Nowgam police on Saturday evening.

He said that during checking, a white Alto was intercepted. “Four terror associates identified as Md Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Gulam Hassan Khandey -all from Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Panthachowk, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Frestabal Pampore, who were boarding the vehicle, were apprehended,” the spokesperson said.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition, including an AK 56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm, a glock with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm and six Chinese grenades, from their possession.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that the apprehended individuals were linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM,” the spokesperson said.

The police have registered a case FIR No.31/2024 under sections 18, 23, 39 of UAPA, 7/25 of the Arms Act and 120B of the Indian Penal Code in Nowgam police station.

“Further investigation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

2 arrested in South Kashmir

Army on Sunday said that they have arrested two persons on Saturday night along with arms and ammunition including an IED in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chinar Corps said that a joint search operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of March 23-24 at Lukhbhawan in Anantnag, based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies.

“Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of a pistol, a hand grenade, an IED & other war-like stores. Further interrogation is in progress,” it said.