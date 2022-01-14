JeM terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national

The police have identified the militant killed in Kulgam operation on Wednesday as Babar from Pakistan who was active in south Kashmir for the last four years.

The police on Thursday said that misleading information by the house owner led to the killing of a cop and injuries to three soldiers.

The encounter began on Wednesday evening after a joint team of the police and the army launched a search and cordon operation at Pariwan village.

The police spokesman said that during the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“While evacuating civilians from the encounter site to safer places, one police personnel, three Army soldiers and two civilians got injured. All the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police personnel Rohit Chib succumbed to his injuries. The condition of other injured, including two civilians, who had sustained minor injuries, is stated to be stable,” the spokesman said.

The militant killed in the encounter was identified by the police as a top Pakistani JeM militant Babar Bhai. “As per police records, the Pakistani militant was active since 2018 in Shopian, Kulgam and its adjoining areas. He was wanted in several terror crime cases,” the spokesman said, adding that one AK-47 rifle, one pistol and two grenades were also recovered from the site of encounter.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar visited the encounter site and SOG camp Nillow Kulgam, where besides interacting with the JKP, Army and CRPF personnel, he also reviewed the security grid and operational aspects.

He told mediapersons that the owner and his family members, where the killed militant was hiding, deliberately misled the search team by saying that no one was hiding in their house which led to collateral damage. “The action under terror law will be taken against them.”

He further said that so far 14 militants have been neutralised during the current year out of which seven are foreign terrorists, including one killed at the LoC in Kupwara.