Jhajjar’s Aditya tops state in UPSC exam, secures AIR 9

Aditya Vikram Agarwal, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, has brought laurels to the state by securing AIR 9 in the UPSC 2024 examination the results of which were declared on Tuesday. State topper Aditya Vikram Agarwal celebrating with his family in Jhajjar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He graduated from Moti Lal Nehru Institute of Technology, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and worked for a year in Tata Motors company also. His father Ram Avatar is a retired employee of a company from Bahadurgarh and mother, Madhu Agarwal, is a housewife.

Talking to media persons at his house in Bahadurgarh Sector 2, Aditya Vikram Agarwal said that this was his fifth attempt, and he appeared in the UPSC interview for the third time.

“After facing undesirable results in the last two years, I continued meditation and physical workout to overcome the stress. I followed my daily routine of going to the library in the morning and returning home in the evening. I owe my success to my parents, friends and teachers. I kept my life very simple and will continue to do so,” he added.

25-year-old Shivani Panchal of Panipat’s Bhodwal Majri secured AIR 53 in the UPSC exam. Last year, she cracked the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam, and she served as trainee HCS officer at Jhajjar. Shivani had lost her father at the age of five years and her mother Savita Devi is an Anganwadi worker. She completed her graduation in engineering from NIT, Kurukshetra in 2021 and worked in JSW (steel) company at Gurugram for two years. She had first cracked the HCS exam while working in the steel company and now secured AIR 53 in the UPSC exam while working as trainee HCS officer.

Shivani said that she worked 7-8 hours to crack the examination. She said that her grandfather used to motivate her to become an IAS officer and finally her dream came true. She said that the UPSC aspirants should inculcate calmness and discipline in their behaviour and stay focused for their goal.

Shreyak Garg, a resident of Sonepat, has secured AIR 35 in his third attempt in the examination. His father RK Garg is a professor at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Sonepat’s Murthal.

Shreyak had pursued MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Ayurved college at Wardha in Maharashtra. He said that his parents and brother supported him to crack this prestigious exam. “I want to work to bring a change in society. As a doctor, I worked in the rural areas of Maharashtra and now, I will get a chance to implement works for them,” he added.

Abhilash Sundram of Bahadurgarh, who secured AIR 421 last year, improved his rank to 129. Akash Goel of Jind got AIR 117, Vijay Laxmi at 233, Akansh Dhull got 295, Swati Phogat of Charkhi Dadri placed at 306, Ankita Sheoran of Mahendergarh got AIR 337, Aditya Yadav of Mahendergarh, who topped the CDS exam this year placed at AIR 492.