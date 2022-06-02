Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jharkhand man held with 2.6-kg opium in Ludhiana
Jharkhand man held with 2.6-kg opium in Ludhiana

The CIA staff-2 arrested a Jharkhand man with 2.6-kg opium on Wednesday; he told police during interrogation that he has been involved in drug peddling for the past two and a half years and used to smuggle the contraband by train to avoid checking
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA staff-2 arrested a Jharkhand man with 2.6-kg opium on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Kumar, 36. He was arrested near the vegetable market on Chandigarh Road during a special checking.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff- 2, said that Kumar told them during interrogation that he has been involved in drug peddling for the past two and a half years and used to smuggle the contraband by train to avoid checking. A drugs case has been lodged against the accused and police are trying to find out if he has a past criminal record.

