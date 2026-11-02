Jhota murder: Second govt panel meets protesters to end deadlock

In a fresh bid to resolve the ongoing agitation seeking justice for slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, a second government-appointed panel, led by the additional director general of police (ADGP) Gautam Cheema and senior IAS officer Kulwant Singh, met the Insaaf Committee in Mansa on Sunday evening. Insaaf Committee seeks a meeting with the Speaker, two ministers to discuss their demands. (HT)

Jhota’s father Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, and Insaaf Committee member and leftist leader Rajwinder Singh attended the meeting with the government panel and demanded that the Vidhan Sabha speaker, two cabinet ministers, and the chief secretary hold a meeting with them in Mansa.

Darshan Singh, in-charge of the Mansa zila sainik welfare department, was also present at the meeting.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight on October 13 in Mansa. His family and the Insaaf Committee have refused to allow an autopsy to be conducted or his body to be cremated until their demands, including the resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state police chief Gaurav Yadav, are met.

After the meeting, ADGP Cheema said that a panel of ministers or any other panel appointed by the state government could hold a meeting with the protesters.

He said the 14 demands, including the cancellation of criminal cases and release of Insaaf Committee leaders from jail, would be forwarded to the state authorities for further action.

“Today’s meeting ended on a positive note. We expect the agitation to end and normalcy to be restored in Mansa,” Cheema said.

Rana said they had categorically conveyed to the ADGP that a meeting with ministers holding the portfolios of health and agriculture should be convened with the Insaaf Committee in Mansa.

Rana said that besides the demands raised earlier, the release of leaders from jail and withdrawal of cases against them were also a priority.

“Before a meeting with the panel, the Insaaf Committee decided that the Speaker and the chief secretary should also be present at the meeting. We want a government panel to come to Mansa and take a decision on our demands. Meanwhile, the programme to gherao the chief minister’s residence in Sangrur on November 5 will go ahead as part of the agitation,” he said.

Earlier, three rounds of talks were held by a three-member panel of women IAS officers, following which the state government suspended Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh Gill, station house (SHO) Beant Kaur and drug inspector Neeraj Kumar.

The IAS officers’ panel had stated that the government had agreed to accept almost all of the committee’s demands.

But the action did not pacify the protesters, who continue to insist on the resignation of the CM and DGP.