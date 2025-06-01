Jiwan Gupta is BJP candidate for Ludhiana West byelection

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Jiwan Gupta, a senior party functionary and first-time electoral candidate, as its pick for the Ludhiana West byelection on Saturday, just two days before the nomination deadline of June 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Jiwan Gupta, a senior party functionary and first-time electoral candidate, as its pick for the Ludhiana West byelection. (HT File)

Having served as vice-president, general secretary and secretary of the Punjab BJP, Gupta is a core group member of the saffron party in the state.

With the announcement of his candidature, the assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes, four-way battle. Gupta takes on Congress heavyweight and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and advocate Parupkar Singh Ghumman — who, like Gupta, is contesting his first election.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the BJP polled the highest number of votes (45,424) in Ludhiana West, signalling a shift in urban voter sentiment. In contrast, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress managed 30,889 votes, while the AAP and the SAD nominees lagged far behind.

In the 2022 state elections, AAP’s Gurpreet Gogi Bassi stunned traditional powerhouses by winning the Ludhiana West seat with over 40,000 votes. He defeated Congress’ Ashu, who secured 32,931 votes. The BJP candidate at the time, Bikram Singh Sidhu, was third with 28,107 votes.

Now, as Arora attempts to retain the seat for the AAP following Bassi’s death, the BJP is hoping that Gupta can capitalise on the voter fatigue with the ruling Bhagwant Mann government.

The SAD had won the Ludhiana West seat twice when in alliance with the BJP (in 1997 and 2007), but that dynamic has since changed. The SAD and BJP now contest independently, dividing the traditional vote bank they once shared.

The Congress finds itself in a precarious position. While Ashu remains a strong local face, internal rifts in the party and his past defeat cast a shadow on his prospects.

Meanwhile, the AAP is banking on its governance record and Arora’s high-profile status as a member of Parliament to retain its hold.

The bypoll to Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23.

Addressing the media, Jeewan Gupta said that the Ludhiana West byelection is not just a routine poll, but a crucial stepping stone for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. “That’s why the BJP is taking this election very seriously,” he stated.

He shared that the party began the candidate selection process months ago. “A total of 29 applications were received and after thorough discussions and feedback from the public, my name was finalized,” Gupta said.