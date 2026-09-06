Amid NEP push, undergraduate students account for 59% of 5,278 internships at Lucknow University

As many as 5,278 students completed internships at Lucknow University in 2025-26, with undergraduate (UG) students accounting for 58.9% of the tally. The number of those who completed internships includes 3,107 UG and 2,171 postgraduate (PG) students, according to a consolidated faculty-wise UG and PG internship summary shared by Lucknow University. (FILE PHOTO)

The data reflects the push under the National Education Policy 2020 to make students industry-ready from the undergraduate level itself.

The number of those who completed internships includes 3,107 UG and 2,171 postgraduate (PG) students, according to a consolidated faculty-wise UG and PG internship summary shared by the university, a copy of which HT has seen.

Commerce, Applied Economics and Law emerged as the most UG-driven faculties.

Commerce recorded 322 internships with 250 UG (77.6%), Applied Economics accounted for 276 internships with 220 UG (79.7%), and Law had 215 internships with 170 LL.B. students (79%).

The Faculty of Arts, the largest faculty, reported the highest absolute number at 2,637 (1,571 UG, 1,066 PG) followed by Science with 1,213 students (640 UG, 573 PG). Science had the highest PG share among large faculties at 47.2%, indicating stronger research-linked internships.

Professional faculties together accounted for 737 students who completed internships. Engineering recorded 316 (215 students from B.Tech and 101 students from M.Tech), Law 215 (170 and 45, LL.B. and LL.M. students respectively), and Management Studies 206 PG students. The Faculty of Education had the smallest share with 93 students (41 students from B.Ed., 26 students from M.Ed and 26 M.A. Education).

Vice chancellor Prof J P Saini said, “Abiding by NEP 2020, we are pushing students to get internships to get first-hand experience in their fields. This will also make them employable once they graduate from the university.”