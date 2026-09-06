SKM to hold crucial meet on Sunday amid dialogue deadlock

Miffed over the state government’s alleged failure to invite them for talks despite five days of protests, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) members camping at the Chandigarh-Mohali border will hold a crucial meeting this Sunday at 9:30 am. Miffed over the state government’s alleged failure to invite them for talks despite five days of protests, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) members camping at the Chandigarh-Mohali border will hold a crucial meeting this Sunday at 9:30 am. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

Farmer leaders stated that the administration failed to respond to their demands by the Saturday deadline they had requested.

Farmer leader Sarabjit Singh of the Bharti Kisan Union said, “We will hold a meeting tomorrow and decide our next course of action.”

The farmers have been threatening that the protest could be extended, if the government remains non-responsive.

Despite rainy weather, the farmers’ protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border entered its fifth day on Saturday. In the evening, between 5 pm and 7 pm, multiple groups also gathered with banners and flags at Airport Road intersections to raise awareness and highlight their demands.

Earlier in the day, at the protest venue, several farmer leaders addressed the gathering. Speakers raised concerns over the delay in initiating talks with the Punjab government, saying that while the administration has repeatedly been asking the farmers to hold discussions with the government, there has been no clear response so far.

The seven-day farmers’ protest, which began on Tuesday, is being held by 28 odd associations to press for demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, and higher remunerative prices for agricultural produce. The crowd at the protest venue has swelled to an estimated 4,500-5000. The commuters had to take a detour from IISER Chowk to Jagatpura amid the march in accordance with the traffic police advisory. Police in two cities have restricted entry roads due to the ongoing protest, leading to heavy traffic gridlock and commuter delays.

Phase 11 SHO Aman Baidwan stated that the protest had remained peaceful and that the farmers’ sentiments were being communicated to the government’s highest authorities.