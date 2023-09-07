News / Cities / Chandigarh News / JJP will be able to make its mark in Rajasthan polls: Dushyant Chautala

JJP will be able to make its mark in Rajasthan polls: Dushyant Chautala

ByPress Trust of India, Jaipur
Sep 07, 2023 10:44 PM IST

During a press conference here on Thursday, Dushyant Chautala said his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is prepared to contest the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year on these issues.He exuded confidence that with the support of the people in the state, the JJP will be able to make its mark in the Rajasthan assembly.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks. (HT File Photo)
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks. (HT File Photo)

During a press conference here on Thursday, Chautala said his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is prepared to contest the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year on these issues.

He exuded confidence that with the support of the people in the state, the JJP will be able to make its mark in the Rajasthan assembly.

Chautala also claimed that the misdeeds of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of Rajasthan are widely recognised and documented in a red diary that sacked minister Rajendra Gudha possessed.

He announced plans to celebrate Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birth anniversary on September 25 as “Kisan Vijay Samman Divas” in Sikar to honour farmers, soldiers, and women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out