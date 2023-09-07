JJP will be able to make its mark in Rajasthan polls: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks. (HT File Photo)

During a press conference here on Thursday, Chautala said his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is prepared to contest the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year on these issues.

He exuded confidence that with the support of the people in the state, the JJP will be able to make its mark in the Rajasthan assembly.

Chautala also claimed that the misdeeds of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of Rajasthan are widely recognised and documented in a red diary that sacked minister Rajendra Gudha possessed.

He announced plans to celebrate Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birth anniversary on September 25 as “Kisan Vijay Samman Divas” in Sikar to honour farmers, soldiers, and women.