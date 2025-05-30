J&K AAP chief Malik booked for criminal intimidation on woman doctor’s complaint

Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and MLA Mehraj Malik has been booked on charges of defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman doctor in Doda district. Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and MLA Mehraj Malik has been booked on charges of defamation, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman doctor in Doda district. (File photo)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of an associate professor at a medical college on Thursday in which she alleged that the MLA took to social media to publicly issue threats and pass abusive, gendered and derogatory remarks against her.

The case was registered under Sections 356 (2)(defamation, including that of deceased), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (actions intended to insult a woman’s modesty). This includes uttering words, making gestures or exhibiting objects, or intruding on a woman’s privacy with the intent to offend) of the BNS at the Doda police station.

The doctor submitted a complaint at the Doda police station on Thursday evening in which she alleged criminal intimidation, gendered abuse, and threats to hospital security by the MLA.

“In a series of deeply disturbing instances, Malik has used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and make abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against me. Phrases such as ‘ghaseetunga’ (will drag you) and ‘will strip you naked’ have been used openly and maliciously. These are not mere words—they are direct threats to my dignity, safety, and professional integrity as a female doctor serving in a government hospital. These words clearly outrage the modesty of a female public servant, that too on social media,” she said in the complaint.

The complainant asked the police to take cognisance of her allegation that the accused repeatedly used derogatory words against the complainant in his social media live videos. “What is even more painful is his taunt – ‘This hospital doesn’t belong to your father’ -- a statement that not only reflects arrogance but also extreme insensitivity, considering the fact that my father passed away more than 12 years ago,” she said.

The MLA allegedly entered the labour room unauthorised, accompanied by his associates and with live social media feeds running. “This is a gross violation of patient privacy, especially for female staff and patients in vulnerable conditions, and poses a direct threat to our hospital’s security and ethical environment. His repeated actions are deeply distressing for both the staff and the patients,” she said.

Talking to HT, the woman, who is a senior gynaecologist, said, “I am officially on leave and this man (Malik) used foul language against me, outraged my modesty and unnecessarily dragged my father into all this mess created by him. If this man has any problem with the functioning of the gynae department, he should have filed a complaint before the authorities. He forcibly entered the labour room where expecting mothers were in a vulnerable condition and live-streamed the visuals. I don’t know why he nurses a grudge against me. I haven’t seen him in person till date. He was nowhere in sight when I started working at the Doda hospital 18 years ago and set up all facilities over the years,” she said.

The woman doctor said that she worked at a private nursing home in Doda after duty hours in the hospital and this was allowed by the government.

Malik has been in a controversy over his alleged use of foul language in the past, too.

On March 17, 2025, the court of special excise mobile magistrate, Jammu had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Malik in a case filed by former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori for allegedly making false statements.