J&K ACB produces challan against bribery accused

Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau on Tuesday produced a chargesheet against a bribery accused before the court of additional special anti-corruption Judge, Srinagar, on Tuesday. The FIR was registered on August 3, 2023, on a written complaint, alleging that the accused demanded ₹ 2,000 as bribe for listing the complainant’s under-trial property dispute case before the executive magistrate first class, Khag. (File)

The accused have been identified as Fayaz-ud-din Shora, then Naazir (Sr Assistant), Tehsil Office Khag, Budgam.

The FIR was registered on August 3, 2023, on a written complaint, alleging that the accused demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for listing the complainant’s under-trial property dispute case before the executive magistrate first class, Khag.

“A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting ₹2,000 as bribe from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered on the spot, and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the accused’s hands,” the ACB statement said, adding that based on the facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of the offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the accused public servant namely Fayaz-ud-din Shora, then Naazir (Sr. Assistant), Tehsil Office Khag, Budgam.

“After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the government chargesheet was produced before the court of additional special anti-corruption judge. The next date of hearing has been fixed on September 24, 2025,” the spokesman said.