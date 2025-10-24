J&K CM, speaker slam Kupwara admn for failing to report ex-MLA’s death

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly slammed the Kupwara district administration for failing to convey the name of former Langate MLA Mohammad Sultan Pandithpori for inclusion in the obituary references. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the district administration didn’t inform the assembly secretariat about Pandithpori’s death despite intimation from the house asking about the death of any former legislator.

“Pandithpori was an influential politician. He became a member of this house with me in 1977. He died in May 2025 after a prolonged illness,” he said.

Born in Langate, Pandithpori started his political career with the National Conference and in the later years, he joined the Peoples Democratic Party before retiring from politics.

It was also informed in the House that some districts like Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur didn’t respond to the assembly secretariat regarding deceased former members of the J&K assembly.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was sorry about the omission of the name of Pandithpori from obituary references and sought action from the J&K chief secretary. “I apologise to his family on behalf of the government. He was 90 and had been in politics since Mahaz Rai Shumari,” he said.

Abdullah said some districts didn’t bother to respond.

Langate MLA Sheikh Khurshid also raised the issue, saying it happened when even small things make it to official records.