J&K Congress leaders hold protest against Guj HC’s refusal to stay Rahul’s conviction

Congress leaders in J&K on Friday protested against Gujarat high court’s refusal to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname remark case saying that BJP wants to silence his voice. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Vikar Rasool termed the verdict as a political conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Congress leaders termed the verdict as a political conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and the party. (ANI File Photo)

“Shri @RahulGandhiji is the hope of India and the voice of every common people. A political conspiracy is organised against him to suspend him from Parliament. He fearlessly defends our constitution and questions those in power. BJP want to silence his voice is futile; his integrity and moral power will shine more. Congress will fight both the political battle and the legal battle,” said Rasool.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders held protests in Srinagar and Jammu. The protest in Srinagar was led by former MP Tariq Hameed Karra.”J&K Congress led by Shri @tariqkarra, Former MLA Shri Balwan Singh and other leaders protested against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Shri @RahulGandhi at JKPCC Hq Srinagar and JKPCC Hq, Jammu,” the party said in a tweet.