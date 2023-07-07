Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Congress leaders hold protest against Guj HC’s refusal to stay Rahul’s conviction

J&K Congress leaders hold protest against Guj HC’s refusal to stay Rahul’s conviction

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 07, 2023 11:17 PM IST

Congress leaders in J&K held a protest against Gujarat high court’s refusal to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname remark case saying that BJP wants to silence his voice

Congress leaders in J&K on Friday protested against Gujarat high court’s refusal to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname remark case saying that BJP wants to silence his voice. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Vikar Rasool termed the verdict as a political conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

Congress leaders termed the verdict as a political conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and the party. (ANI File Photo)
Congress leaders termed the verdict as a political conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and the party. (ANI File Photo)

“Shri @RahulGandhiji is the hope of India and the voice of every common people. A political conspiracy is organised against him to suspend him from Parliament. He fearlessly defends our constitution and questions those in power. BJP want to silence his voice is futile; his integrity and moral power will shine more. Congress will fight both the political battle and the legal battle,” said Rasool.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders held protests in Srinagar and Jammu. The protest in Srinagar was led by former MP Tariq Hameed Karra.”J&K Congress led by Shri @tariqkarra, Former MLA Shri Balwan Singh and other leaders protested against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Shri @RahulGandhi at JKPCC Hq Srinagar and JKPCC Hq, Jammu,” the party said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out