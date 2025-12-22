J&K Congress protests against Mahatma Gandhi’s erasure from MGNREGA

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday held a protest in Srinagar against the introduction of a bill in Parliament “to repeal” Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act popularly known as MGNREGA. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday held a protest in Srinagar against the introduction of a bill in Parliament “to repeal” Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act popularly known as MGNREGA. (Representational image)

The party said that scores of its leaders and workers led by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra participated in the protest and condemned the BJP government for trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the Act.

“The event witnessed scuffle between the police and Congress workers as the heavy contingent of police and para military forces deployed at MA Road closed the entry gate of Congress headquarters and pushed back the protesting Congress leaders and workers including Tariq Hameed Karra,” a party spokesperson said.

Amid the rains, the Congress leaders and workers assembled at the Srinagar party office on Sunday morning and started peacefully marching towards the MA Road to lodge their protest against the BJP government.

“The police and para military forces did not allow Congress march to move towards MA Road. The JKPCC president condemned the police action and vowed to continue Congress party’s fight against the BJP-RSS move to undermine the livelihood of poor people & authority of democratic institutions,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Karra said that Congress party shall not compromise on Mahatma Gandhi’s supreme sacrifices and services rendered to the nation, termed the BJP move a conspiracy to erase Mahatma’s name from the act.

“Introducing a bill to remove MGNREGA amounts to snatch the livelihood of the rural population. We will not accept this undemocratic and unethical move of the government towards the poor people,” Karra said.

“The move reflects the BJP-RSS’s long-standing unease and distrust towards Gandhiji’s values and is an attempt to erase the Father of the Nation’s affection and association with people-friendly welfare law,” he said.

Karra said the bill abolishes the legal right to work that MGNREGA provided. He said that that replaces a demand driven constitutional entitlement with a centrally controlled scheme that offers no enforceable guarantee of employment, no universal coverage and no assurance that work will be proved when people need it most, in reality, the right to earn livelihood is being snatched by the government.

“MGNREGA ensured that the Central government bore primary responsibility for funding wages, making it a true national employment guarantee. The new bill withdraws this responsibility, shifts the burden onto the state, caps allocation and undermines the very foundation of demand-driven programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress in a statement opposed the “unjust actions of the J&K government against the J&K party workers”.

“Today, the JKPCC, under the leadership of Tariq Hameed Karra, held a fierce protest against the BJP government… During the protest, the J&K police attacked the Congress workers and sealed the Congress headquarters’ entrance to stop them from raising this critical issue,” the party said on Facebook.