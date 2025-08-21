J&K court grants former IAS officer 1-yr-jail in graft case

A J&K court on Wednesday awarded one-year imprisonment to former IAS officer in corruption case. The chargesheet of the case was presented on November 13, 2000, before the court of anti-corruption, Srinagar, for judicial determination. (File)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh.

Court of additional special judge anti-corruption Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, Srinagar, convicted Habibul Hassan Beigh (retired) IAS and the then member special tribunal J&K government in case FIR no. 22/1997 of police station Vigilance of Kashmir (now ACB) Srinagar and awarded him one year of imprisonment.

“The case FIR No. 22/1997 U/S 5(1)(e),5(2) PC Act 2006 r/w section12/14 of J&K Public Men & Public Servants Declaration of Assets & other provisions Act 1983 was registered on April 24, 1997, in P/S VOK now ACB Srinagar into the allegations that said public servants has amassed huge property in the shape of movable/immovable assets during his service,” the ACB spokesman said, adding that during the course of investigation conducted by ACB, Srinagar, the charges against the accused (ex-IAS officer Habibul Hassan) were proved beyond any doubt with oral and documentary evidence which was on record.

“The chargesheet of the case was presented on November 13, 2000, before the court of anti-corruption, Srinagar, for judicial determination. The said accused has been sentenced U/S 5(1) (e), 5(2) P.C Act with an imprisonment of one year and ₹15 lakh fine.