J&K Dy CM announces steps to rein in illegal mining

Amid illegal mining across the eco-fragile Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, on Friday, announced a slew of measures to rein in illegal mining and stem the rot.

“I have made it absolutely clear to all the officers in 20 districts that without receipts and GPS, no vehicle will be allowed to transport raw material,” said Choudhary while addressing mediapersons here after chairing a meeting of the mining department.

The deputy CM also assured that he has asked the mining department to study all mining policies being implemented in hilly states and bring best out of them on the table for Jammu and Kashmir.

Eco-fragile J&K has become a sort of personal fiefdom for illegal mining activities.

Choudhary said that he has made it clear to the officials in all the 20 districts that illegal mining will not be allowed anymore.

“I have issued clear directions that without receipt no vehicle will be allowed to cross stone crushers and no vehicle without GPS will be allowed to work. Similarly, short term permits are being revisited and, if needed, will be terminated,” said Choudhary.

The deputy CM, who heads the mining department, had to face a tough time in the ongoing budget session over illegal mining.

“Once the receipt system gets implemented, it will check illegal mining. We will also regulate rates of sand, gravel etc. I would like to invite suggestions from the people and the media on how to regulate mining,” he said.

“I have asked the secretary to study mining policies being implemented in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand etc and have a best mining policy for J&K. We will bring a new mining policy to check illegal mining and it will be put in public domain,” said the deputy CM.

He said that he was in no mood to take up the cudgels.

“We are streamlining entire department. I am also fed up with words illegal mining. This department was in tatters when I took over one and a half years ago. We inherited it from previous governments will all the ills plaguing it. Give us time and we will put a complete stop to illegal mining,” he said.

“I also assure that the people will get sand and gravel on economical rates. I assure the people to streamline this department but it will take some time for me,” he asserted.

Earlier, he appreciated the judiciary for giving a clean chit to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Manish Sisodia in an excise liquor scam.

On ACB raids in the house and stone crushers of his brother inspector Vijay Choudhary, he said that the investigating agencies have been given a free hand to probe.

“The government has given them a free hand to investigate. We have full faith in our judiciary and I hope justice will be delivered to my brother. If we have done something wrong then will be punished but I hope that no pick and choose method is applied,” he said.