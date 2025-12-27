J&K govt submits survey for construction of new bunkers along IB, LoC

The Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a detailed survey for constructing new community and individual bunkers for population living along the 200 km long Indo-Pak International Border (IB) and the 744 km long Line of Control (LoC) in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts, said officials. In May this year, the J&K chief secretary had stated that 9,500 bunkers have been set up along India-Pakistan border in Union territory and had assured more bunkers for the safety of border dwellers. (HT representative)

This comes in the backdrop of a brief military conflict with Pakistan in May this year .

“We conducted a detailed survey for new community and individual bunkers along the border for civilians. It has been submitted and is under active consideration of the Centre,” said divisional commissioner of Jammu province, Ramesh Kumar.

Sub divisional magistrate of RS Pura sub-division, Anuradha Thakur said, “Pursuant upon instructions from the higher authorities, a panel was constituted and a joint survey was conducted by the rural development department and public works department. The committee held threadbare discussions with the stakeholders including Gram Sabhas.” The SDM further informed that the committee focused on community and individual bunkers.

“Within a radius of 7 kms from zero line on the IB, we covered every single household. The government will provide individual bunkers where people have their own land within their houses and community bunkers will be built on public land,”she said.

The SDM also informed that a parallel survey has also been done for providing bunkers in government utility centres, including community health centres, police posts, police stations which remain functional 24x7 and can’t be left unattended under any circumstances.

“Apart from this, a survey is on to repair and renovate existing bunkers, which were damaged in floods during August-September this year,” she said.

Given the deadly aerial dimension to the new-age warfare, witnessed during short Indo-Pak war in May this year, the need for well-made bunkers for the border population was felt more than ever before, said a home department official, on request of anonymity.

At least 14 innocent civilians lost their lives in Poonch district alone.

Surjeet Singh of Korotana Khurd, a village on IB, said, “We eagerly look forward to see new bunkers come up all along the border because we are the first to bear the brunt of Pakistani shelling.”

Rakesh Kumar of Abdullian, said that the government should also repair the old bunkers on war footing to make them fit for use during contingency.