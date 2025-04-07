J&K govt will file fresh affidavit if needed: Itoo

After backlash by opposition over J&K government’s defence of new reservation policy in the high court, the National Conference led government on Sunday acknowledged that the affidavit was filed in a wrong manner. Itoo said that many meetings of the sub committee on reservation have already taken place and it is doing its work on the issue. (PTI)

The three member cabinet sub committee formed by the government to look into new reservation policy and led by social welfare minister Sakina Itoo held another of its meetings in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre meeting delegations and taking feedback.

While responding to the criticism of the opposition including People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the government has defended the new reservation policy in high court, Itoo, who is also a senior NC leader, said that the government was committed to work on the reservation issue.

She said that they may file another affidavit in the court if need arises.

“Affidavit is an excuse (cited by opposition). Whosoever has filed the affidavit in court has done it in a wrong manner. If the government or sub committee need to file an affidavit regarding reservation, they will certainly do it, if need arises. The government is sincere and we are seriously working on this. Let’s wait for six months (for the committee to file a report) and also tell those who raised the question in assembly and then remained absent,” she said.

The government’s social welfare department has filed an affidavit in high court - which is hearing challenges to the new reservation policy - demanding to dismiss the petitions saying “no right, fundamental, legal or statutory has been violated”. The government’s stand was widely criticised by the opposition with PDP leader Waheed Para saying “while the Omar Abdullah-led govt defends the BJP’s reservation changes in court, their ‘press conferences’ and ‘delegation meetings’ pretending otherwise insult the public’s common sense.”

The new reservation policy was introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early last year, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.

After the elections, there were widespread demands for reversing the reservation policy in recruitment and admissions prompting the Omar Abdullah-led govt to form a three member cabinet sub-committee on December 10.

The three-member panel to review the policy, comprised education and social welfare minister Sakina Itoo, forest minister Javed Ahmad Rana, and science and technology minister Satish Sharma. Following a massive protest on December 23, chief minister Omar Abdullah had also assured a group of students that the cabinet sub-committee would submit its review report within six months.

Itoo said that many meetings of the sub committee on reservation have already taken place and it is doing its work on the issue.

“Today we held another meeting at SKICC where we met some deputations, took their presentations which are being examined. The sub committee will submit its report within six months (of its formation),” she said.

Itoo lashed out at the opposition questioning their sincerity over the issue. “The government is committed as the chief minister formed the sub committee which will present its report within six months. Those criticising the government are themselves not sincere but the government wants to do something about this. The government is doing work on this and if the government needs to file (another) affidavit regarding reservation it is looking into the issue. The opposition, which wants to take political mileage out of this, will come to know about the government’s sincerity within six months,” she said.