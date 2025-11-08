J&K HC lists AAP MLA Malik’s plea for final hearing on Nov 20

The high court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday listed the case of jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s for final consideration on November 20. The HC directed the registry to place on record the replies filed by the government and directed the counsels for the government to make available the record on the next date of hearing-- November 20 (File)

The habeas corpus petition of MLA Mehraj Malik was listed before Justice Rajneesh Oswal of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Jammu on Friday, said an official spokesperson of the AAP. The AAP MLA has sought quashing of his detention order issued by Doda district magistrate under Section 8 of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

Malik was detained under the stringent Safety Act (PSA) ON September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district and has been lodged in Kathua district jail since.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, senior advocate Rahul Pant, advocate SS Ahmed, advocate Appu Singh Slathia, advocate M Tariq Mughal and advocate M Zulkarnain Chowdhary submitted that the reply has not been filed by the government till date. They further submitted that owing to the lackadaisical approach of the government, a sitting MLA was still behind bars and as a result, the people of his constituency were suffering.

Senior counsel advocate Sunil Sethi with senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli, who appeared for the government, submitted that they filed their replies on Thursday but due to certain discrepancies in the affidavit, the same was not on record. In the open court, the counsels for the respondent (government) served the copies of the reply to the counsels of the petitioner (AAP MLA Malik).

The HC directed the registry to place on record the replies filed by the government and directed the counsels for the government to make available the record on the next date of hearing-- November 20.