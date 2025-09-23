J&K: Nana Patekar’s NGO, army honour shelling victims

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar’s NGO Nirmala Gajanan Foundation (NGF) joined hands with Nagrota-based White Knight Corps to help the victims of recent shelling by Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor. A total of 117 beneficiaries from Rajouri and Poonch districts, many of whom lost loved ones, houses or suffered injuries, were honoured at a function in Rajouri, said a defence spokesperson. Bollywood actor Nana Patekar hugs a man during an event in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. (PTI)

Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar met each individual, offering comfort and reassurance to families who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of tragedy.

The event saw the presence of several officials from both the civil administration and the army. Following the felicitation, attendees interacted with civil dignitaries and military officers informally, sharing words of encouragement, hope and solidarity.

Later, Patekar said that fellow countrymen should come forward and lend a helping hand to those affected by enemy actions.