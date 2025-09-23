Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

J&K: Nana Patekar’s NGO, army honour shelling victims

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:14 am IST

Nana Patekar’s NGO Nirmala Gajanan Foundation and Nagrota-based White Knight Corps join hands to help the victims of recent shelling by Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar’s NGO Nirmala Gajanan Foundation (NGF) joined hands with Nagrota-based White Knight Corps to help the victims of recent shelling by Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor. A total of 117 beneficiaries from Rajouri and Poonch districts, many of whom lost loved ones, houses or suffered injuries, were honoured at a function in Rajouri, said a defence spokesperson.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar hugs a man during an event in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. (PTI)
Bollywood actor Nana Patekar hugs a man during an event in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. (PTI)

Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar met each individual, offering comfort and reassurance to families who displayed extraordinary courage in the face of tragedy.

The event saw the presence of several officials from both the civil administration and the army. Following the felicitation, attendees interacted with civil dignitaries and military officers informally, sharing words of encouragement, hope and solidarity.

Later, Patekar said that fellow countrymen should come forward and lend a helping hand to those affected by enemy actions.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K: Nana Patekar’s NGO, army honour shelling victims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On