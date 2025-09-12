J&K: Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine to resume on September 14

The pilgrimage to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills will resume from Sunday, 19 days after it was suspended following the death of 34 pilgrims in a landslide near Ardhkuwari on August 26. The pilgrimage to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills was suspended after a landslide triggered by heavy rain led to the death of 34 pilgrims on August 26. (File photo)

“Following a temporary suspension necessitated by inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track leading to the holy shrine, the yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shall resume from September 14 subject to favourable weather conditions,” an official spokesperson said.

Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways and cooperate with on-ground staff. For live updates, booking services and helpline support, devotees can visit the shrine board’s official website www.maavaishnodevi.org.

“The shrine board expresses its gratitude to the devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension. The resumption of the yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience and the board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage,” he said.

Following the death of 34 pilgrims, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a probe on August 29 by a three-member panel, comprising additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra, inspector general police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar. The panel was to investigate the causes of the tragedy and submit its report within two weeks, but there is no word yet about its findings.

This is not the first time Sinha has formed such a panel. A similar three-member committee, led by Kabra, was formed following the January 1, 2022, stampede at the shrine that killed 12 pilgrims. The findings of that probe were also not made public, drawing criticism from various quarters, including civil society and legal activists.