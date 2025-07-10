J&K police attach property of Pak-based terrorist handler in Kupwara

Police on Wednesday attached the property of a Pakistan-based terrorist handler in Kupwara. J&K police seized properties belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist handler and top commander of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM) in Sogam, Kupwara. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said in a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, J&K police have seized properties belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist handler and top commander of proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM) in Sogam, Kupwara.

“The action was taken against accused Ghulam Rasool Shah, alias Rafia Rasool Shah, originally a resident of Peer Mohalla Chandigam Lolab. The terrorist handler, who is presently operating from across the border, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years,” a police spokesperson said, adding that as part of the legal action, 5 kanals and 3 marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla Chandigam were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The property attachment is linked to an FIR registered at the Kupwara police station under the UAPA.

The spokesman said the decisive move was part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers: “The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country.”