J&K police conducts special drive to check vehicles plying without valid documents

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday launched a valley-wide drive against vehicles operating without mandatory transfer of ownership after sale or purchase and seized and challaned hundreds of vehicles in the crackdown. Police in Awantipora area of Pulwama deployed checking teams at multiple locations, during which several vehicles found without proper documentation, without updated ownership records, or involved in rash driving were seized. (File)

The drive was launched across various districts, including south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, besides in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

A police spokesperson said that J&K Police in Pulwama launched a special enforcement drive across the district to identify and impound vehicles that have not been transferred in the name of the new owner after sale, along with vehicles bearing outside-state registration, found plying without proper documentation.

“The drive forms part of a broader district-wide campaign against traffic violations and improper vehicle documentation. During the checking operation, multiple vehicles were intercepted and verified, and those lacking mandatory ownership-transfer documents or valid papers were seized on the spot. The initiative aims to streamline vehicle ownership records, prevent misuse of non-transferred or non-local registrations, and enhance overall road safety across the district,” the spokesperson said.

Police in Awantipora area of Pulwama deployed checking teams at multiple locations, during which several vehicles found without proper documentation, without updated ownership records, or involved in rash driving were seized. “Necessary proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act have been initiated,” the spokesperson said.

In Anantnag district, J&K Police intensified the vehicle checking as part of a special enforcement drive against vehicles operating without mandatory transfer of ownership after sale/purchase. “Teams deployed at multiple checkpoints inspected vehicles for proper documentation and updated ownership records. Several vehicles found violating norms or involved in rash driving were seized, and proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act have been initiated,” the spokesperson said.

In Ganderbal, J&K Police in coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), conducted a special drive across the district to check vehicles bearing outside UT registration numbers that continue to ply in Jammu & Kashmir without mandatory transfer of ownership and registration. “During the drive, multiple checking naka points were established at key locations across Ganderbal. Strict action was initiated against owners and drivers found violating the MV Act, including plying non-transferred vehicles, lack of valid documents, and other traffic-related violations,” the spokesperson said.

J&K Police emphasised that such drives are aimed at ensuring road safety, preventing misuse of vehicles with outside registrations, and enforcing strict adherence to legal provisions.

In a week-long enforcement drive against traffic violations, J&K Police in Shopian took legal action against 144 vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states which were found plying on roads without mandatory transfer of ownership after sale–purchase.

In Kulgam, teams deployed at multiple checkpoints inspected vehicles for proper documentation and updated ownership records. “Several vehicles found violating norms or involved in rash driving were seized, and proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act have been initiated,” the police said.

In Budgam, J&K Police seized 11 vehicles found violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act across the district.