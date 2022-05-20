J&K: Rahul Bhat’s wife gets appointment letter, ₹5-lakh ex gratia
Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, handed over an appointment letter and ex gratia to the family of Rahul Bhat, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was gunned down in the Valley recently.
“The government has sanctioned compassionate appointment of Meenakshi Raina, wife of late Rahul Bhat of Sangrampora Beerwah Budgam. She has been appointed in the government higher secondary school, Nowabad, Jammu (school education department) on compassionate grounds,” said an official statement issued late Wednesday.
A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was also handed over to the family.
Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa had also accompanied Kumar.
Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Budgam’s Chadoora on Thursday.
He was the second Kashmiri Pandit to have been shot dead in the last seven months. A prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community, chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, was gunned down on October 6, 2021.
As many as 14 people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s minority Hindu community, including Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed by militants in various parts of Kashmir between August 2019 and March 2022.
Those targeted included prominent businessmen, sarpanchs and block development council members.
There has been a spurt in attacks on non-Muslims and outsiders living in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019.
Yasin Malik’s conviction: Wheels of justice finally started rolling, says late IAF officer’s wife
Following the conviction of banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday, wife of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, Shalini Khanna, said she was confident of getting justice for Yasin Malik. “Bad deeds lead to bad outcomes,” said the 70-year-old, while demanding Malik be sent to the gallows. Squadron leader Khanna was shot 27 times with an AK assault rifle.
Five Lashkar men held for Baramulla grenade attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Baramulla grenade attack case on a liquor shop with the arrest of four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and a terror associate. The police identified the four militants as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Moh Maroof Saleh and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora.
Guilty will not be spared: Jai Ram on HP paper leak case
With the police constable recruitment exam question paper leak turning out to be a major embarrassment for the Himachal government in the election year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that those found guilty will not be spared. Two days ago, Jai Ram had announced that his government will hand over the investigations of the paper leak case to the CBI after it concluded that the probe spanned several states.
US special envoy meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala
US undersecretary and special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning at The Dalai Lama's official residence at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala. Sikyong (president) of Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, kalon (minister) of CTA's information and international department Norzin Dolma, representative Namgyal Choedup and members of Zeya delegation were also present.
Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village
Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday. Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department. Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors. A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.
