J&K sees rain, snow after a month of dry spell

ByHT Correspondents, Jammu/srinagar/dharamshala
Feb 21, 2025 10:18 AM IST

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar stated that Kashmir received 80% deficit rain and snow while Jammu division saw 83% deficit from January 1 to February 20, worrying those associated with the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Several areas of J&K and Himachal received rain and snow, bringing the mercury down on Thursday. With two more spells of rain and snow likely across Kashmir this month, the region is expected to witness some relief after almost a month of dry spell in the Valley which hasn’t seen any major snow and rainfall in the past two months.

Tourists enjoying snowfall in Kufri, near Shimla, on Thursday. (HT photo)
Tourists enjoying snowfall in Kufri, near Shimla, on Thursday. (HT photo)

There have been three mild bouts of snowfall during the period on December 27-28, January 4-5 and January 16.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar stated that Kashmir received 80% deficit rain and snow while Jammu division saw 83% deficit from January 1 to February 20, worrying those associated with the agriculture and horticulture sectors. MeT office has predicted more rains and snowfall in next three weeks.

The upper reaches in north and central Kashmir recorded 8 to 10 inches of fresh snow, while plains across Kashmir recorded widespread rainfall. Tourist spots of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg also recorded fresh light snowfall since morning.

“More rain and snowfall will be good for our forests and prevent forest fires across J&K,” said Irfan Rasool, chief conservator of forests, Kashmir.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said, “We hope March and April bring a lot of rain and snow across J&K. There are two more spells expected in J&K till the end of this month.”

Jammu plains saw overnight rains and upper reaches of Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch received a fresh spell of snowfall. The helicopter service from Katra to Sanjhi Chat remained suspended due to fog and rains in Trikuta Hills.

The traffic on 250-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) was suspended due to slippery road condition, said officials.

In Himachal, snowfall was received in Shimla’s Kufri and Narkanda, Kullu, Manali, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and upper areas of Sirmaur, Chamba and Kangra districts. The weather office has predicted a wet spell in Himachal with moderate snowfall spells in districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from Thursday midnight till Friday forenoon.

The MeT office has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall at isolated places in the districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Dry weather is predicted on Sunday.

