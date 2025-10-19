J&K CM mulls becoming party to statehood plea in Supreme Court

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said he is exploring the possibility of becoming a party to the plea for the restoration of statehood to J&K in the Supreme Court. He also said that he would not side with the BJP for the restoration of statehood. “We are still suffering from the alliance that took place between the PDP and the BJP in 2015. So, there is no possibility of an alliance with the BJP,” he said.

He was addressing a press conference in Srinagar where he highlighted achievements of his government after completion of the first year in office.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas seeking restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and on October 10, it gave the Centre four weeks to file its response.

“I had discussions with legal experts and lawyers both in J&K and Delhi on the possibility of becoming a party in the statehood restoration case in the top court. As a chief minister, I can explain disadvantages of a UT as I am the only person in the country who has been CM of a state and then a UT,” he said.

Omar Abdullah, however said that he hasn’t lost hopes on statehood restoration. “It is not justified to link the Pahalgam terror attack with statehood. The elected government of J&K was never responsible for that. The attackers were not from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Omar said that after the Rajya Sabha and bypolls, there could be cabinet expansion. “Induction of a few more ministers is on the cards,” he said.

Omar also inaugurated a conference on patient safety at SKIMS and called for actionable outcomes to enhance patient care. Minister for health and medical education Sakina Itoo said there was a need to strengthen research and education in medical institutions.

NC offers to back Cong in Nagrota

Ahead of the November 11 assembly bypoll to Budgam and Nagrota seats, Omar said the National Conference has offered Nagrota to its ally Congress and would announce its candidate for Budgam in a couple of days. He said that within the next 24 to 48 hours, his party would decide on the party candidates.

The chief minister said his party has formally approached the Congress and offered to support its candidate in Nagrota. Asked if the party leadership discussed its nominee for Budgam with influential Shia leader Aga Ruhullah, Abdullah said he did not speak to the NC MP from Srinagar.

On tourism, he said the government was trying to boost tourism. “Lakhs of people in J&K depend on tourism for their income. But many tourist places are still closed. We kept tourist places open even during the peak period of militancy. By closing the place, tourists feel the government isn’t confident about the secure environment.”

All options open, says Congress

J&K Congress said it was weighing all options on fielding candidates for the two assembly seats. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra said the party high command would take a call on the bypolls. “They (NC) have said it (support for Nagrota seat), but we have put the case before our central high command and we are waiting for their response,” Karra said.

Asked if the party was weighing options to contest both the seats, the JKPCC chief reiterated that the decision lies with the high command; however, he added that “all the options are open.”

(With PTI inputs)