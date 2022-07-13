J&K: Idol found damaged at Kathua temple, FIR registered
A case has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly damaging an idol at a temple in the Kathua district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident reportedly took place in Dhamlar-Morha village in Mahanpur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, sparking a protest by the locals who blocked the main road demanding action against the culprits, they said.
“An FIR has been registered and a special investigation team constituted to probe the incident and bring the culprits to book,” Kathua senior superintendent of police Ramesh Chander Kotwal said.
He said some people have been detained for questioning and they are “hopeful of working out this case with the help of technical analysis in the coming days”.
Officials said some unidentified people entered the temple and allegedly damaged the idol.
As the news of the alleged vandalism spread, angry villagers led by district development council member Goldy Kumar blocked the main road. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and persuaded the protesters to disperse and assured them of a swift probe into the incident.
This was the third incident of temple vandalism in four months reported from the Jammu region.
A temple was vandalised by yet to be identified people in the Sidhra area of Jammu on April 8, followed by another similar incident at Vasuki Naag temple in the upper reaches of Doda district on June 5.
“After Sidhra in Jammu district, Kailash Kund, Bhaderwah in Doda district, now a third incident of temple vandalism in Kathua district of #Jammu division. April, June & July, each month has seen desecration of a Hindu temple in 3 diff districts of Jammu,” wrote London-based social activist Manu Khajuria Singh, who is the founder of ‘Voice of Dogras’.
Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect. According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation. Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).
Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.
FCI to make steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 sites in Punjab
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Food Corporation of India has launched a plan to construct steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 different locations in Punjab as a composite unit and shall be allotted to a single company. “The government wants to push out small entrepreneurs as they are curtailing guarantees but for new entrants, long-term storage guarantees are offered,” said a godown owner from Punjab.
Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala
Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25. Two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.
Growing whitefly infestation cause of concern: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
As the field surveys confirm infestation of the deadly whitefly in the cotton-growing belt after a gap of seven years, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said areas to boost the cultivation of green gram or summer moong will be reconsidered from the next year.
