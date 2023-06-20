Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K LG reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

J&K LG reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 20, 2023 12:14 AM IST

As annual Amarnath Yatra begins next week, J&K LG Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness

As annual Amarnath Yatra begins next week, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the pilgrimage. The Yatra will commence on July 1 for a duration of two months through Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

LG Sinha took appraisal of the upgradation work of Yatra tracks and installation of safety railings. (PTI File Photo)
LG Sinha took appraisal of the upgradation work of Yatra tracks and installation of safety railings. (PTI File Photo)

The review meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, chief executive officer, Amarnathji Shrine Board; Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, divisional commissioner Kashmir, senior officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and representatives of telecommunication service providers and deputy commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal.

In the meeting, LG Sinha took appraisal of the upgradation work of Yatra tracks by BRO, installation of safety railings on all vulnerable stretches, snow clearance, installation of army tents and strengthening of telecommunication connectivity. “The Lt Governor directed the telecom service providers to enhance the network connectivity and increase the bandwidth along the Yatra route. The Lt Governor also took stock of the works taken up by the Irrigation and Flood Control department and directed for higher resource mobilisation and increasing the manpower to ensure the completion of all related works well before the commencement of the Yatra,” the government spokesman said.

Both the tracks leading towards the holy cave shrine from Pahalgam and Sonmarg have been cleared by the BRO. Last year 3.65 lakh Yatris visited the holy cave and this year officials are hopeful it’s going to cross half a million mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lieutenant governor manoj sinha
lieutenant governor manoj sinha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out