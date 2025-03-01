Menu Explore
J&K lieutenant governor tells varsities to set up artificial intelligence labs

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 01, 2025 06:40 AM IST

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha tells universities to adopt a flexible approach towards AI and offer short-term courses keeping in mind the rapid advancement of AI

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday asked universities in J&K to set up artificial intelligence (AI) labs for cutting-edge research and innovation, noting that future without AI can’t be anticipated. Addressing a seminar on National Science Day at the University of Kashmir, the LG paid tributes to renowned scientist Sir CV Raman.

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (ANI)
Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (ANI)

This year, the theme for National Science Day is ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’.

Sinha emphasised on promotion of advancements in science and technology, knowledge exchange and to foster creativity, innovation for a sustainable future. “It will have a profound impact on every aspect of our lives and that’s why it is critical to enable our youth to develop their AI knowledge, reskilling and upskilling of workforce to keep up with AI trends and to make J&K UT more competitive,” he said.

He asked the universities to adopt a flexible approach towards AI and offer short-term courses keeping in mind the rapid advancement of AI and according to the industry trends.

