J&K Police recruitment scam: CBI arrests ex-ASI, three others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four more accused including a former assistant sub-inspector of J&K Police and a CRPF constable in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested then assistant sub-inspector of J&K police and others including a constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion at Chatha, Jammu, a packing in-charge of a printing press of a private company and a private person belonging to Karnal in a case related to the scam,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The four were identified as ASI of the J&K police Ashok Kumar, CRPF constable Surinder Kumar, packing in-charge Vajinder Singh and Pradeep Kumar from Karnal and New Delhi, respectively.

CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of J&K police, one CRPF official, one former constable of CRPF, a J&K government teacher, a commandant of BSF and an ASI of J&K police.

“It was found during investigation that the packing in-charge of printing press allegedly stole the question paper of S-I examination while the savme was being packed and sold the leaked question paper to an accused of Rewari, who was arrested earlier,” said the spokesperson.

It was further alleged that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for the sale of the leaked question paper.

“The touts of J&K allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal (Haryana) one day before the examination. It was also alleged that vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal were arranged by the said ASI. It was further alleged that the Karnal-based accused arranged for the hotel for providing the leaked question paper to candidates at Karnal. The said constable of CRPF allegedly provided leaked question paper to certain candidates,” he added.

The arrested were produced before the court of CJM, Jammu, later in the day.

Notably, a case against 33 accused was registered over alleged irregularities in the recruitment scam.

The CBI had registered the case on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against 33 accused on the allegations of irregularities in the written examination on March 27 conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).