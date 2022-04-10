Jobless ETT teachers protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur
Unemployed ETT teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann seeking to complete the recruitments advertised by the government.
They gathered at the BSNL park and then marched towards the CM’s residence. However, the police stopped them at the entrance of the private colony where the CM’s house is located.
They said the education department had issued advertisements for the recruitment of 2,364 teachers in March 2020; 6,635 in July and 5,964 in December last year. The recruitment of 2,364 teachers was cancelled and that of 6,635 was stayed by a court while the hiring of 5,964 teachers has not been started yet.
Deepak Kamboj, president of the unemployed TET pass teachers’ union, said, “We are just demanding a meeting with the CM. The government had issued advertisements for three recruitments. None of them has been completed. The government should complete all these recruitments.”
“Four CMs have changed in the state in the last 11 years, but the situation of unemployed teachers remains the same. If anything has changed, it is the place of our protest,” Kamboj said.
“We are fulfilling all the criteria prescribed to get a job, cleared all mandatory exams and even appeared in the merit lists of recruitments. But we are still unemployed due to the lackadaisical approach of governments. My name appeared twice on the merit list, but the recruitment got cancelled or stayed by courts owing to shortcomings and wills of governments,” he said.
Deep Banarsi (24), a union leader, said, “The state government had released three advertisements for the recruitment of ETT teachers in the last few years and we appeared on the merit list during the hiring process. One recruitment was cancelled and another was stayed due to the failure of the state government while the third recruitment has remained only in the advertisement.”
Lekh Singh, 33, said, “Finally, the government had started recruitment last year. I was in the merit list, but to no avail.”
The teachers said despite their long struggle of over a decade, their fate still hangs in the balance.
Secretary, education, Ajoy Sharma, said, “A review petition has been filed in the high court in the case of recruitment of 2,364 teachers while the case of 6,635 teachers is also in the court. The decision in both these cases will be taken as per the court’s order whenever it comes. Besides, we will start recruitment of 5,964 teachers soon.”
-
AAP using Punjab Police to settle political scores: Tarun Chugh
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday took strong exception to the manner BJP leaders in other states were being booked by the Punjab Police on behalf of AAP chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Chugh said three such cases have been registered so far by the Punjab police against BJP leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra. He claimed that the AAP government has started showing blatant signs of misusing the police force to settle political scores.
-
Blind, physically disabled woman raped by uncle in Kapurthala
Kapurthala: A 21-year-old blind and physically disabled woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at a village here, said police on Saturday. Accused Gurnam Singh has been arrested and remanded to police custody for two days by a local court, senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish said. The victim was alone at her house in Mehmadwal village when the incident took place on April 7, her mother said in the police complaint.
-
Govt teacher booked for raping class 12 student in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Police have booked a government school teacher for allegedly raping a class 12 student, a resident of Ludhiana, for months. Dinesh Kumar, 27, of Jawahar Nagar in Amritsar posted a letter to the commissioner of police narrating the incident following which a probe was ordered. A case under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against Dinesh Kumar, 27, of Jawahar Nagar in Amritsar.
-
National security: Need better coordination between state police, central agencies, saus Punjab guv
Ferozepur: With a focus on the national security, especially in the six border districts of the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed on better coordination between the state police and central security agencies. The governor said to channelize the energy of youth hailing from the border areas, a scheme “Agneepath” would be launched in which they will be given training, besides employment in the army for four to six years.
-
IREO’s Lalit Goyal gets regular bail in money laundering case
The vice-chairman and managing director of realty giant IREO Group, Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last November in a 'multi-crore real estate scam', was on Friday granted regular bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The court said during his custody for a period of about three months, Goyal was repeatedly advised medical care. He was granted interim bail on February 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics