Jobs in Israel: Only Haryana youths were allowed to take skill tests, claim aspirants

Job aspirants from various states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar, who have lined up at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) to appear in the skill tests in quest of employment opportunities in war-torn Israel, were sent back and only youths from Haryana were allowed to appear in the test. Job aspirants wait for official briefing during recruitment drive for Israel jobs on MDU campus in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Haryana police officials, who were deployed outside the engineering block of the MDU where the skill test drive was conducted, have not allowed youths from other states to appear in the test and let only local youths to go inside.

Rameswar Sharma from Bihar, who was standing outside the recruitment drive centre, said that he has been waiting for his turn for the last two days and today, the cops denied him permission, saying that only Haryana residents are allowed as the jobs were opened for Haryana youths.

“Why have the authorities not informed us that the drive was conducted for Haryana youths only,” he added.

Jitender Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar, said that he is currently working at a nuclear power plant in Rajasthan, and he came to Rohtak to appear in the recruitment drive for Israel jobs.

“The police came near Gate No. 1 of the MDU and asked us to go back as the drive was held for Haryana youths. I had taken leave for two days and spent nearly ₹3,000. This was poor management on the part of the organisers,” he added.

Dhanpat Singh, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, said he along with four construction workers came to Rohtak, but they were not allowed to go inside the centre.

“The police deployed there told us that documents of Haryana youths are taken on priority and asked us to wait for our turn. But in the evening, they denied us entry,” he added.

An official, who is a part of the recruitment drive, requesting anonymity said that the drive was conducted by the National Skill Development Council, which is a central agency, and had invited skilled workers from all parts of India. However, as the Haryana government has taken the initiative to hold this drive, the local youths were given preference and people from other states were sent back, he added.

Meanwhile, the number of skilled workers from Haryana is quite low and the number of aspirants decreased on Friday.

Israel govt must clarify on working conditions: Youths

Narender Sangwan, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, who appeared for iron bending skills, said that he had made the iron frame asked by the recruitment team and the officials told him that the result will be sent on his phone number after the completion of the drive.

“Before the final selection, I will read all the pros and cons. The Israel government must clarify whether the job will be in war-torn areas or peaceful areas, besides clarifying safety parameters and payment schedules. If anything seems adverse, we will not go there,” he added.

Jasveer Pannu, a resident of Bass village in Hisar, said that if the state government will assure them that their payments will be made on time and safety parameters will not be compromised, then they will surely go to Israel, if recruitment teams select him.

Satywan, a carpenter from Charkhi Dadri, said that most of the skilled workers are appearing in the drive as the Israel companies are offering good amounts.

“We are getting ₹900 per day and we want to go there in hope of getting a handsome salary so that our children can get quality education,” he added.

No fee charged by NSDC

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said that some people and organisations are falsely claiming to represent the NSDC and they are attempting to deceive prospective candidates by soliciting money under the guise of recruitment fee for international placements in Israel.

“Neither the NSDC nor the NSDC international has authorised anyone to charge any fee for any type of recruitment on our behalf,” the NSDC said in a notice.

The jobs advertised on the NSDC website mentioned NSDC International Limited, a subsidiary of NSDC as a contact person for the applicants.