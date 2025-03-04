Join duty or face suspension: Punjab govt to protesting revenue officers

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday read the riot act to protesting tehsildars in Punjab, telling them to return to work immediately or the government will find their replacements. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday read the riot act to protesting tehsildars in Punjab, telling them to return to work immediately or the government will find their replacements. (ANI Photo)

The chief minister gave the stern warning to the protesting revenue officials while talking to the media during his visit to tehsils in Mohali and Kharar. The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association on Monday announced to suspend property registrations till March 7 in protest against a sub-registrar, nambardar, registry clerk and others in Ludhiana for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent land deal. Following the call, tehsildars went on mass casual leave, affecting the registration of properties at several places in the state.

Taking a strict stand against the striking revenue officials, Mann said they wanted licence for corruption, but his government has ‘zero tolerance for corruption’ and will not get blackmailed. “We have assigned to kanungos and other officials the duty to do the property registration work. If need be, we will give these powers to (school) principals and headmasters, but they (protesting tehsildars) will not be allowed to blackmail the government and cause inconvenience to the public,” he told reporters.

The CM said he has never taken money, nor is there any allegation against him and he will not allow anyone to indulge in corruption. He that if they do not resume work immediately, the government will find replacements. “There are thousands of qualified people. We will employ them,” he said, telling additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue, Anurag Verma to put up the agenda for recruitment of new revenue officials in the next meeting of the state council of ministers. He said that once they (striking tehsildars) return to work, people will decide where and when they can join after this holiday and whether or not to rejoin.

Earlier, Mann posted on X that tehsildars were protesting in favour of their “corrupt colleagues” but his government was against taking bribes. “To prevent inconvenience to the public, other tehsil officers are being given the responsibility of all tehsil work so that people’s business is not disrupted,” he wrote.