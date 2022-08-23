Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse
SAD received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the SAD Haryana State.
The deserters have accused the Badal family in Punjab of having control of the grand old regional party.
Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.
Assandh and Tirlokewala are sitting SGPC members while Ravinder Kaur is a former member of the SGPC. The state has a total of 10 SGPC members while the rebels claimed that more members will join them soon.
“We held a meeting with Sukhbir Badal at Delhi earlier this month and we raised our issues but we did not get any positive response from him,” said a rebel SAD leader alleging that despite having 10 SGPC seats in Haryana and a huge collection of revenue, they have to struggle to get funds for developmental projects.
“Repeated requests were made to the Badals to change the leadership as the party has lost its ground, but our requests fell on deaf ears. We held a meeting with the party workers and office-bearers and all have decided to quit unanimously,” said Bhupinder Singh.
He said a new political outfit like the SAD Haryana State was formed to fight for the rights of the people of Haryana.
Even the rebels have formed a five-member committee that will chalk out future strategy. They gathered at the Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa and decided to leave the SAD alleging that the party was limited to only one family and that others are not given any importance.
Bhupinder Singh Assandh, Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, Gurmeet Singh Trilokewala and Inderpal Singh Karnal will be members of the committee.
They said that the newly formed committee will have all the powers to take next decision keeping in mind the interests of the people of Haryana.
The rebels have announced to hold a state-level rally at Karnal soon as a show of strength and they may forge an alliance in the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections in the state with like-minded parties.
Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, who was associated with the SAD for the past more than 10 years, alleged that SAD is limited to the Badal family and all the decisions are taken by Sukhbir Badal. Nobody can raise their issues.
“Badals were facing criticism from people for their failure to protect the interests of Sikhs. They have been rejected by the people and there is anger among the people against them,” he added.
Mohali MC seals 3 shops in Phase 7 over pending property tax
The Mohali municipal corporation on Monday sealed one shop-cum-flat and two booths in Phase 7 after their owners failed to pay pending property tax. Officials said SCF number 129 and booth numbers 31 and 92 were sealer. MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia, said, “Owners of the three shops failed to deposit property tax despite notices and reminders. There were some more defaulters, but they paid up today.”
Farmers hold mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar to remind govt to keep its promises
Eight months after they ended their yearlong protest at Delhi's borders, scores of farmers descended on the national capital on Monday and held a kisan mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar, in a symbolic protest to signal to the Union government that they haven't forgotten the promises that the government had made to them. Around 8am Monday, thousands of them assembled at Jantar Mantar and, as the day progressed, more continued to join them.
Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits
The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kailash Bhagat (chairman of Hafed). Other short stories Teacher booked for thrashing Class 9 student in Sirsa Rohtak : A government school teacher was booked for allegedly beating up a Class 9 student at Sirsa Sadat Mangala village, said police on Monday.
4 months on, Panjab University yet to appoint registrar, DCDC
Even though the Panjab University had advertised for the posts of registrar and dean college development council in March, the further process for recruitment has not been initiated by the varsity. The university has not appointed a registrar on a regular basis since 2018 and DCDC since 2016. When the posts were advertised earlier this year, around 68 applications were received for the post of registrar and 28 applications for DCDC.
Kishangarh shocker: Suspecting infidelity, man kills wife, daughter in cold blood, hangs self
Suspecting infidelity, a 27-year-old man killed his wife and daughter before hanging himself at the family's rented accommodation in Bhagwanpura in Kishangarh village on Monday, police said. The bodies were discovered by the neighbours on Monday night after the family did not respond to repeated knocks on the door. They hailed from Nepal and had come to the city only three days ago after Reham landed a job at a restaurant in Industrial Area.
