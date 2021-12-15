Jujhda Punjab: Punjabi actors, social activists join hands to highlight key issues

A number of Punjabi actors, intellectuals and journalists have joined hands to form “Jujdha Punjab”, which they call a common platform to highlight various issues the state is struggling with and work for a better future of its citizens.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Punjabi actors Amitoj Mann, Babbu Mann, Gul Panag, Ranjit Bawa, Jass Bajwa and agriculture expert Devinder Sharma said the “manch” is the outcome of the farmer’s agitation, “which has brought a positive thought among the people of Punjab and has given us the right direction”.

“We have come up with a 32-point agenda covering all major issues of Punjab. If any political party agrees to our agenda, we will support it, but will not become its part,” said Punjabi singer and actor Babbu Mann said.

Amitoj Mann, a Punjab actor and director, said: “Punjab is passing through a bad phase. The main motive of political parties is to loot the state by any means. Today, the youth of Punjab is leaving the state and going abroad as we do not have many opportunities here.”

Questioned about her affiliation to the Aam Aadmi Party, Gul Panag said: “Most of the political parties have failed to address issues of Punjab, and now since I have joined this manch, I will not have any affiliation with any political party.” The representatives of the manch appealed to the people to come forward and give suggestions on key issues.