Just one week into April, heatwave incoming in Chandigarh

Just a week into April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for soaring temperatures this week, with the mercury expected to breach the 40°C mark — over two weeks earlier than it did last year.

A heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature climbs above 40°C and stays 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is tagged when the spike crosses 6.5 degrees.

Interestingly, Chandigarh didn’t record a single heatwave in April last year, and it wasn’t until April 26 that the day temperature had hit 40°C. In fact, the highest maximum temperature in April 2024 was 40.2°C on April 27.

This time, however, the 40°C mark may be breached by the end of this week. Residents have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Even on Sunday, the maximum temperature rose from 34.8°C on Saturday to 37.4°C, 4.4 degrees above normal and highest so far this year.

The minimum temperature dropped slightly from 18.8°C on Saturday to 18.1°C on Sunday, 0.6 degree below normal.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the soaring temperatures to prevailing clear skies and hot, dry winds, being driven towards this region by an anti-cylonic movement over Rajasthan.

“There hasn’t been an active Western Disturbance (WD) directly affecting the region, which typically helps keep temperatures in check,” he said.

Paul added that as per the long-range forecast issued by IMD this year, using probability models, both day and night temperatures were likely to stay on the higher side owing to global phenomena. A record number of heatwaves are also expected this summer, as per IMD.

Yellow alert issued, but rain close behind

IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Yellow is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to be updated.

Some relief, however, may arrive around the weekend with a slight chance of rain due to an incoming WD.

The WD is likely to affect the region from Thursday onwards and may lead to rain on Friday, bringing respite from the soaring temperatures. However, the breather will be short-lived as the temperature will start rising again once the system leaves.