Justice Ashwani Mishra sworn in as Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice

Chandigarh: Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn-in as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh on Monday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administering the oath to justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Justice Mishra has been functioning as the acting chief justice of the high court here since June 2.

He was administered the oath by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia and Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha.

However, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government had opposed Justice Mishra’s appointment, was not present at the ceremony.

The Centre notified Justice Mishra’s appointment on Saturday, about a month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation.

The Punjab cabinet on Sunday evening passed a resolution, asking the Centre not to move forward with the administration of oath to Justice Mishra, till the state government’s concerns are adequately addressed.

The Punjab government claimed that the appointment of Mishra as the chief justice of the high court was done without awaiting the state government’s views bypassing constitutional norms and set procedures.

Mann wrote separate letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab governor Kataria in this regard.

The Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Sunday convened an emergency meeting of the cabinet against the Centre’s decision.

An official statement after the meeting of the state cabinet said it had resolved that the appointment and administration of oath should be put on hold until Punjab’s views are obtained and duly considered.

The cabinet strongly condemned “another instance” of the central government “bypassing” the state’s constitutional rights and established procedure, the statement said.

Additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, termed the controversy raised by the Punjab government over the appointment “most unfortunate and totally uncalled for”, and said that the state had sufficient time to send its views.