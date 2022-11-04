Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia sworn in as new Lokayukta

Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia (retd) was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Shimla, on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where chief secretary RD Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor.

The secretary to Governor Rajesh Sharma obtained the signature of the Lokayukta on the oath form.

Lady governor Angha Arlekar, Justice LS Panta, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and former Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh former judge Sanjay Kundu, DGP and other senior officers were present on the occasion.