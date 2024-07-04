 Justice Sheel Nagu appointed as Punjab & Haryana chief justice - Hindustan Times
Justice Sheel Nagu appointed as Punjab & Haryana chief justice

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2024 08:51 PM IST

During his tenure of over 12 years as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh high court, he has authored more than 499 reported judgments.

Justice Sheel Nagu of Madhya Pradesh high court has been appointed as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court. He is currently the acting chief justice there.

Justice Sheel Nagu
Justice Sheel Nagu

Born on January 1, 1965, he enrolled as an advocate in October, 1987, and practised at the Madhya Pradesh high court in constitutional, service, labour and criminal cases.

He was appointed as high court judge on May 27, 2011. As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of over 12 years as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh HC, he has authored more than 499 reported judgments.

On December 27, 2023, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Currently, justice GS Sandhawalia is acting chief justice at Punjab and Haryana HC. He was appointed on February 4, 2024. The post of chief justice was lying vacant since retirement chief justice RS Jha on October 13 last year. Between October and February, Justice Ritu Bahri remained as acting chief justice and was later appointed as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court in February. (with agency inputs)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Justice Sheel Nagu appointed as Punjab & Haryana chief justice
