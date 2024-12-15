Juvenile among three held with stolen rifle in Bathinda

The Bathinda district police on Saturday arrested two persons and detained a juvenile, for allegedly stealing a rifle from a petrol pump at Jodhpur Romana village on December 11. Police said the stolen rifle and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused.

Superintendent of police Narinder Singh said that the initial probe revealed that the accused had stolen the weapon from the petrol pump guard with the intention to commit a bank robbery.

He said that one of the accused Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bandi village in Bathinda, was planning to go abroad and the three conspired to loot the rifle to rob a bank or an ATM kiosk.

Police said the stolen rifle and five cartridges have been recovered. The accused had used a motorbike to commit the crime, which was stolen by them earlier from Harbans Nagar locality, was also recovered, added the SP.

“Another accused Danish is a native of Ferozepur but he moved to Bathinda. We have not found their involvement in any other crime,” added the SP