Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Juvenile among three held with stolen rifle in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 15, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Superintendent of police Narinder Singh said that the initial probe revealed that the accused had stolen the weapon from the petrol pump guard with the intention to commit a bank robbery.

The Bathinda district police on Saturday arrested two persons and detained a juvenile, for allegedly stealing a rifle from a petrol pump at Jodhpur Romana village on December 11.

Police said the stolen rifle and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused.
Police said the stolen rifle and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused.

Superintendent of police Narinder Singh said that the initial probe revealed that the accused had stolen the weapon from the petrol pump guard with the intention to commit a bank robbery.

He said that one of the accused Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bandi village in Bathinda, was planning to go abroad and the three conspired to loot the rifle to rob a bank or an ATM kiosk.

Police said the stolen rifle and five cartridges have been recovered. The accused had used a motorbike to commit the crime, which was stolen by them earlier from Harbans Nagar locality, was also recovered, added the SP.

“Another accused Danish is a native of Ferozepur but he moved to Bathinda. We have not found their involvement in any other crime,” added the SP

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On