Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Juvenile among three held for stealing four-wheelers’ batteries

Juvenile among three held for stealing four-wheelers’ batteries

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2023 03:41 AM IST

A total of five batteries were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 30, of Khuda Ali Sher; Pawan Kumar, 37, of Nayagaon, Mohali, and a 16-year-old juvenile

Police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for stealing batteries of four-wheelers parked outside houses across Chandigarh.

The accused in Chandigarh Police custody. (HT File)
The accused in Chandigarh Police custody. (HT File)

A total of five batteries were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 30, of Khuda Ali Sher; Pawan Kumar, 37, of Nayagaon, Mohali, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Pawan, a local scrap dealer, used to purchase the stolen batteries from the accused, said police.

Police had earlier booked unknown persons for stealing vehicle batteries following the complaints of Ravinder Singh, of Sector 18 and his neighbour Bhavya Gupta.

The officials said the accused had stolen two batteries of two school buses belonging to Ravinder Singh and a battery of a Mahindra Supro car of Gupta, parked outside their respective houses.

Initially, police recovered the three batteries and then two other batteries from the custody of the accused.

DSP Palak Goel said the accused were drug addicts. They are facing a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police chandigarh batteries + 1 more
police chandigarh batteries
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out