Kabaddi player arrested for supplying weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide
The Ludhiana Police have arrested a 21-year-old kabaddi player for supplying illegal weapons to an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.
Both Bishnoi and Brar have been identified as key conspirators in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
The arrested kabaddi player has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan, of Bhadson in Patiala. According to police, he has no criminal record.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA staff-2, said Karan had received three weapons from gangster Goldy Brar in March this year, which he further distributed among three people, including Baldev Chaudhary, alias Kaku, a transporter who is close to Bishnoi’s family.
Chaudhary was arrested on June 19 for thrashing another transporter and possessing two illegal weapons and 11 live cartridges. His interrogation led to Karan’s arrest, said Juneja.
“Karan told police that he was a friend of former student leader Gurlal Brar, who was Goldy Brar’s cousin. After Gurlal Brar was shot dead in 2020, Goldy Brar was in contact with him through a calling app,” said the inspector. Karan was produced in court on Friday and remanded in two-day police custody.
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife's male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police. The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. The woman was injured, the police said.
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place. Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks.
Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers' unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme's roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
It’s light, camera and action for Lucknow
Shooting of yet another feature film formally started in the state capital. Directed by debutant Safdar Abbas, the film stars Anoop Singh in the lead role who plays an army officer. The formal shoot for the film will begin from Saturday. Ace-director and actor Satish Kaushik, congratulated the team and showered praised on the lead actor terming him as an action hero.
