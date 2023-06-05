Man arrested for 5-year-old girl’s rape in Kurukshetra

A Kaithal resident has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district. A Kaithal resident has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Pehowa of Kurukshetra. (HT File)

The accused, Vikram Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Bhagal of Kaithal, had allegedly kidnapped the victim on June 2 when she was playing outside her house. She was later found injured and taken to LNJP government hospital in Kurukshetra, from where she was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

During investigation, police found that the accused had lured the victim on the pretext of buying sweets and taken her to a deserted place and raped her.

Closed-circuit television cameras near the girl’s house had captured the accused taking the girl with him, said Pehowa deputy superintendent of police Rajat Gulia.

He faces a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

