Kaithal’s 100-bed portable hospital boosts healthcare facilities in district
Set-up amid the speculations of the third wave of Covid-19, Haryana’s first 100-beds portable hospital has given a boost to healthcare facilities in Kaithal district.
Built within the premises of the Kaithal civil hospital, the portable hospital cost nothing to the government. The ₹3.6 crore project was taken up by an NGO and was set up by medi-cab. The IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, Modulus Housing has developed this idea of portable hospital units called medi-cab. The medi-cab was first launched in Wayanad district of Kerala.
Since its inauguration by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 26, the Kaithal hospital has provided treatment to hundreds of patients.
The hospital was set up with efforts of Pankhuri Gupta, a former chief minister’s good governance associate, as she made efforts to generate the funds required for this hospital when only two months were left of her contract with the government.
“During the second wave, we felt the need for more hospital beds to ensure that people of Kaithal do not face any problem if the number of Covid cases increase in future. I came to know that medi-cab could set up a portable hospital in Kaithal but it required ₹3.6 crore,” Gupta said.
“So, I contacted many NGOs and people involved in social activities for funding and managed to raise the ₹3.6 crore required with the help of the American India Foundation for a portable 100-bed hospital including an intensive care unit. We finished building the hospital in the target time of 1.5 months,” she added.
“I am humbled and thankful to the administration for smooth implementation of the project and am grateful that I could leave a valuable addition to the district’s healthcare services,” she said.
As per officials of the district health department, this hospital has all the latest facilities including an ICU and ventilators to treat critical patients.
The portable unit has been set up with prefabricated modular technology and telescopic frame for easy transportation. The life of such hospitals is around 15 years.
Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said setting up of the portable hospital has given boost to healthcare facilities here and has helped the health authorities provide better facilities to patients as now the number of beds has increased in district.
Kaithal chief medical officer Dr Jayant Ahuja said the hospital is operational and is being utilised for emergency services. He said induction of this facility has improved health services, especially in the emergency ward.
-
Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to Khattar's alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs. Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Khattar's deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
-
April to be warmer than usual for Mumbai: IMD
Mumbai: The extended range forecast for the month of April by the India Meteorological Department shows that Mumbai, as with the rest of the Konkan region, is very likely to experience above-normal temperatures during the next four weeks. Mumbai has a 75% to 85% chance of seeing above normal readings of daytime maximum temperature, which shows the IMD's forecast. Mumbai and surrounding areas may also receive some pre-monsoon showers in April.
-
Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during the Congress' tenure. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics